FG: Recruitment by small arms control centre fake, fraudulent

…vows to deal with fraudsters

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), has raised the alarm of illegal and fake recruitment of Nigerians by fraudsters.

Domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), The NCSALW seeks to control the proliferation of illegal weapons, which have continued to fuel insecurity in the country.

While denouncing a fake website being used for the criminal activities, it vowed to go after perpetrators of the illegality.

It has, therefore, advised unsuspecting members of the public, especially the youths, against giving money to persons purporting to act on the Centre’s behalf, as nothing of the sort was happening at the moment.

A statement, Friday, by the Head, Strategic Communication

Office of The National Security Adviser, Mr. ZM Usman, read: “The attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters involved in illegal recruitment, fraudulent inducement and operation of fake websites targeted at unsuspecting members of the public”.

According to Usman: “The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents to recruit on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake and did not emanate from the Centre.

“Consequently, job seekers are advised to disregard same. The public should also be informed that no Government agency will demand for and receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities.”

