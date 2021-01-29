FG redeems $500m matured Eurobond

The Nigeria’s government has fulfilled her obligation of redeeming $500 million Eurobond which matured yesterday, January 28, 2021, Debt Management Office (DMO) announced yesterday. According to DMO, the 6.75% $500 million January 2021 Eurobond which matures on January 28, 2021 will be redeemed, adding that funds had been made available for debt redemption. “For this purpose, funds have been made available by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the fiscal agent to repay the principal sum of $500 million and final interest payment due on the Eurobond. “By this development, Nigeria continues to demonstrate in practical terms, its commitment towards honouring all its debt service obligations as and when due,” it said.

The Debt Office recently released timeline of borrowing in the fiscal year 2021 for finding budget deficit. The N13.5 trillion 2021 budget signed into law on 31st December, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari has budget deficit of N5.60 trillion, borrowing plan to finance it.

Director General of DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, said that: “Plans for funding the budget deficit is principally going to come from borrowing and, as indicated, the borrowing will be both from domestic and foreign sources.” While contributing to conversation on 2021 budget recently, she said: “If we look at the budget very clearly, if not for the constraints, we should have a bigger budget. Even with the size of the budget, a very large amount of borrowing is needed by government to fund the budget. The borrowing (N4.686 trillion) is split equally between domestic and external.”

