FG redeploys 13 permanent secretaries

In a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s developmental strides, the Federal Government yesterday redeployed 13 permanent secretaries and deployed the 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that 15 out of the nation’s 40 permanent secretaries will, however, remain in their current stations.

The circular conveying the redeployment and deployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan. The circular dated August 28, 2020, was marked HCSF/CMO/ AOD/012/V.III/39. It read: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries. “Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”

For the 12 new permanent secretaries inaugurated by the President on Wednesday, Babangida Hussaini was posted to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.Others are Aliyu Mohammed -Special Services (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Emmanuel Meribale -Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation- Service Policies and Strategy Office; Monilola Udoh -Federal Civil Service Commission, Mamman Mahmuda -OHCSF – Career Management Office; Bashir Alkali -Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and Shuaib Belgore -Ministry of Interior.

For the 13 permanent secretaries that were redeployed, Chinyeaka Ohaa moves from Federal Capital Territory to Ministry of Power; William Alo from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs; Olusade Adesola from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT; Esther Jack from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources; and Akpan Sunday from Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technology.

Others are Ernest Umakhihe from OHCSF- Common Services Office to Ministry of Works and Housing; Abel Olumuyiwa from FCSC to Ministry of Environment; Maurice Mbaeri from Ministry of Police Affairs to OSGF -General Services Office; and Festus Daudu from Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to OHCSF -Common Service Office. The rest are Magdalene Ajani from OHCSF-Service Policies and Strategy Office to Ministry of Transportation; Nebolisa Anako from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliyu Ahmed from Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to Ministry of Finance; and Temitope Fashedemi from OHCSF Special Duties Office to Ministry of Police Affairs.

