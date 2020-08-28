News

FG redeploys 13 Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Friday redeployed 13 Permanent Secretaries and deployed the 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday.

Fifteen out of the nation’s 40 Permanent Secretaries will, however, remain in their current stations.

The circular conveying the redeployment and deployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular dated August 28, 2020, was marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.III/39.

It read: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries.

“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”

For the 12 new Permanent Secretaries inaugurated by the President on Wednesday, Babangida Hussaini was posted to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Kwara distributes sanitisers as students begin exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Kwara State government has donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml and another 2,000 pieces of one litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical experts had recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and facemasks, among others, […]
News

International Youth Day: Dakuku tasks govt on greater roles, more investments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside says the government at all levels must make more investments in youth to guarantee a brighter future. According to him, youth who are the future must be given pride of place in the overall development of any nation that seeks to […]
News

School feeding programme: Reps demand head count of pupils

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to provide the head count of pupils and other beneficiaries of the National Food Programme, the precursor to the School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government The House also demanded for a proper pre-qualification of all the food vendors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: