FG redeploys 13 Permanent Secretaries

The Federal Government on Friday redeployed 13 Permanent Secretaries and deployed the 12 new ones inaugurated on Wednesday.

Fifteen out of the nation’s 40 Permanent Secretaries will, however, remain in their current stations.

The circular conveying the redeployment and deployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular dated August 28, 2020, was marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.III/39.

It read: “His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the deployment and re-deployment of the under listed permanent secretaries.

“Accordingly, handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.”

For the 12 new Permanent Secretaries inaugurated by the President on Wednesday, Babangida Hussaini was posted to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Like this: Like Loading...