FG reduces arrival time at airport to 90 minutes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has reviewed the arrival time for domestic air travel from three hours to one and a half hours.

 

Sirika said in his verified twitter handle that: “My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth, travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights. “Travellers are advised to check in online, please.”

 

Passengers were earlier asked to arrive the airports three hours because of the observance of the safety protocols at the airports they have to follow before boarding their flights.

 

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had, in June, preparatory to resumption of domestic flights, had advised passengers to arrive the airport three hours before departure.

 

Sirika, had, over the weekend, approved the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Maiduguri Airport for domestic operations, saying they had met all the necessary COVID-19 protocols for activities to commence.

 

Sirika, who stated this after inspecting the protocols put in place to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 at the Kano airport, such as the physical distancing marks, hand sanitisers fixed at strategic positions and other features, expressed the belief that the airports were ready for operations.

 

The minister noted that the airports at Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri were all set for domestic operations, as planned.

