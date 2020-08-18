FG reels out stringent conditions to MDAs on 2021 budget submission

The Federal Government has proposed bilateral meetings between Budget Office of the Federation and budget officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government as new template for approving 2021 budget of MDAs.

This was as it warned that any Ministry , Department and Agency not yet on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (1PPIS) will not be provided for in personnel budget for 2021.

Similarly, each MDA in line with the Zero Budget Base ( ZBB) principle is required, to do a review of their existing project portfolios utilizing the project assessment status template to update records of all ongoing/new projects and programmes.

The new conditions were contained in budget call circular dated August 7 ,2020 singed by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, posted on the official website of Budget Office of the Federation.

The 2021 budget call circular addressed to heads of MDAs sets out the requirements and instructions that must be satisfied and followed in the preparation of the 2021 budget.

MDAS are required to complete and submit schedule of ongoing/ new capital projects and programmes using the BOF capital project status template. On bilateral budget discussions, the circular stated that, “’ upon submission of MDAs’ proposals, they would be reviewed for compliance with this circular, and other relevant guidelines.

Subsequently, bilateral meetings will be scheduled for MDAs as may be determined by the Budget Office of the Federation/Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning.

The objective is to critically evaluate the submissions and finalize MDAS’ 2021 budgets”. “Please note that all Ministries are required to come along to bi-lateral discussions with relevant officials of all the agencies under their supervision including the Officers that are directly involved in the preparation of their budgets. Each MDA is to be led to the bilateral meetings by its Chief Executive and/or Accounting Officer.

Agencies will be invited to bilateral discussions if considered necessary. Given the very tight schedule for the preparation of the 2021 budget, all MDAs are kindly requested to comply with their assigned date/ time, failing which the BOF will proceed to conclude their budgets without the bilateral discussion”, it said.

