FG refers ASUU strike to Industrial Court

Posted on September 8, 2022

Seven months after students in public universities’ were forced to stay at home as a result of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has referred the union to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) for adjudication, following the failure of dialogue between the union and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The referral instrument sighted by newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, was addressed to the Registrar of NICN, dated September 8, 2022 and signed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

In the matter billed for mention by 9.am on Monday, the Federal Government asked the NICN to inquire into the legality or otherwise of the ongoing prolonged strike by ASUU leadership and members that had continued even after apprehension by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

It asked the court to interpret in its entirety the provisions of Section 18 LFN 2004, especially as it applies to the cessation of strike once a trade dispute is apprehended by the Minister of Labour and Employment and conciliation is ongoing.

 

