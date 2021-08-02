FG refunds N143bn spent by five states on federal roads

The Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, has said the Federal Government has refunded a total of N143 billion to five states being the money they spent on fixing federal roads.

Aliyu, who was in Kebbi State at the weekend to assess the situation of federal roads, revealed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

The minister said: “Out of the total distance of roads we have across the country, 34,000km plus is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government out of which we are currently working on over 13,000km simultaneously with over 800 contracts ongoing.

“Some states may find it extremely necessary, because of urgency, to approach the Federal Government for permission to construct federal roads that are within their states.

“The Federal Government will give them permission and they will be reimbursed later. “Before 2016 or around that period, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a committee to verify and clear road construction executed by some state governments.

“The committee headed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, was able to clear and verify 25 states who built federal roads.”

He recalled President Muhammadu Buhari approved payment of N477 billion later shared among the 25 states that worked on federal roads. Aliyu said: “This is the third set of which Kebbi is among, others are Yobe and Taraba states.

“The Minister of Works and Housing will be in Yobe to verify road construction, while the Minister of Education will be in Taraba to do a similar job.

“That’s why I am here with my team today; the secretariat is domiciled in the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s (SGF) office and that’s why you see me with the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, to verify the two roads.”

The governor applauded the Buhari government for completing Sokoto-Tambuwal- Kontagora road, which it inherited. He said: “This road is one of the most important roads, not only does it link other states with the Federal Capital Territory, it is the gateway to Lagos.

“I remember in 2015 when we came in before the completion of the road, whenever we were having security council meetings, it was a nightmare for the Emir of Yauri to come, but today, he even looks forward to coming for meetings.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan, told the governor that he led the visitors on an inspection of Dabai-Mahuta-Koko road constructed in 2006 at the cost of N4.8 billion, as well as Malando-Garin Baka-Ngaski 45 km road which gulped N2.2 billion in 2007.

