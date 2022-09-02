FG: Regional Maritime Bank to begin operations soon

The Federal Government yesterday expressed optimism that the Ministry of Transportation would secure accommodation to enable the Regional Maritime Development Bank to start operations within 90 days. The Minister, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, stated this in Abuja when he received the Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, Dr. Paul Adalikwu. Mu’azu said: “When i resumed here, I realized immediately that the Regional Maritime Bank is one of the lowest hanging fruits that we can achieve within a very very short time.

In fact, 90 days is too long.” He observed that all efforts towards getting accommodation via the Central Bank of Nigeria had not yielded any outcomes, saying that he would approach the Attorney General of the Federation to see if one of the forfeited properties can be allocated to the bank. He encouraged the secretary to leverage MOWCA as a regional to push for Nigeria’s intent of becoming a member of Category C in the International Maritime Organization, IMO.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...