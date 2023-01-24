Business

FG registers informal sector trade union

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has presented a letter of approval of registration to an informal sector trade union, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON).

The membership of the new union comprises all app-based transport workers, online transport services, and e-hailing drivers and operators in Nigeria which includes bolt and Uber drivers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the presentation on Tuesday in Abuja, described the registration of the new union as a milestone in labour administration, particularly in the trade union services segment, adding that it marks a continued global journey to formalise the informal sector, which constitute the larger population in the world of work.

The minister noted that prior to now, the informal sector had been unmanageable, owing to lack of identifiable structural framework to harmonise and demarcate its diverse sectors.

He said: “Hitherto, we gave recognition and certification to workers in the formal sector, including the private sector, such as banks, oil and gas, insurance, among other technical areas, and the public sector workers in the unions of pensioners, teachers and recently, the two newly registered university based unions, the Congress for University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

“Today, we are breaking new ground with those in the informal sector who are employing themselves and from there, employing others. The promoters of AUTWON applied for registration as a trade union on April 27, 2021 to cater for self-employed persons in the field of IT-based transportation services.

“We considered necessary factors and perimeters, especially the global move, which is sponsored mostly by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to formalise the informal sector that has most of the working population in the world of work, characterised and independent owned-account workers.”

 

Our Reporters

