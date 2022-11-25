News

FG reintroduces history in basic education curriculum

13 years after abolishing history as a stand alone subject in basic education curriculum, the Federal Government has formally announced the reintroduction of the subject and has shortlisted 3,700 History teachers for the first round of training to enhance their capacity on teaching the subject. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who spoke while flaggingoff a ceremony for reintroduction of teaching of History and training of History teachers at basic education level, lamented that removal of the subject threatened national cohesion and the country was retreating into primodal sentiments because of lack of knowledge of the evolution of Nigeria.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, he noted that the training and retraining of teachers would enhance their capacity to master the subject and added that they would be provided with the requisite skills needed to teach the subject as well as the technique, methodology which will eventually give the subject a didactic outlook to arouse the interest of children to listen with rapt attention and remove the initial barriers that may have inhibited learning. He said: “History used to be one of the foundational subjects taught in our classroom but for some inexplicable reasons, the steam of teching and leaming was abolished.

“As a result, history was subsequently expunged from the list of subject combination our students could offer in both external and internal examinations compared to the subjects that were made compulsory at basic and secondary levels in Nigeria.”

 

