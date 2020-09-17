FG reiterates commitment to digital identity project

As Nigerian joins the rest of the world in commemoration of the International Identity Day 2020, the Federal Government has reiterated commitment to its digital identity project. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said the present administration recognised the critical role that digital identity played and was still playing in the development of a digital economy, hence the avowed efforts to make the project work. Pantami, while stating that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the adoption of September 16 as National Identity Day, also noted that the ministry was developing the right policy environment to support enrolments for digital identity across the country.

“The 16th of September (16.9) has been declared as the International Identity Day. Following the approval of the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria also formally adopted 16.9 as the National Identity Day. This year’s edition of the National Identity Day took place virtually and had the theme: Identity for Health, Sustainable Development and Growth”, he said.

