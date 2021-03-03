FG reiterates commitment to empower women through education

Ahead of the 2021 Commonwealth Day Celebration, the Federal Government yesterday reiterated its commitment to evolve measures that would guide against COVID- 19 pandemic and empower women and girls through sustainable educational programmes. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who outlined the activities lined up to mark this year’s celebration, said members of the 53 commonwealth countries would through inter-related networks, put together their resources to achieve innovations that would protect their collective natural resources. While disclosing that the theme for this year’s commemoration was; ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating and Transforming.

