News

FG reiterates commitment to mitigating COVID-19 impact on children

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to continue to mitigate the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has said. Speaking at the virtual plenary session of the Annual General Meeting of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) yesterday, the minister said children were among those severely affected by the pandemic.

Represented at the event by the Director, Reproductive Health, Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr Kayode Afolabi, the minister said: “The Federal Ministry of Health has done a lot to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on children by training health workers in the states on key child interventions.

“We developed guidelines on the management of paediatric patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will specifically address isolation facilities for children in the healthcare institutions.

“We developed guidelines for infection control, specifically for the paediatric population. “We also provided a paediatric pandemic plan that will involve policy makers at all levels, through promoting the understanding of COVID-19 and how it affects children and how to tackle similar outbreaks in the future.”

The minister noted that as at January 8, 2021, the world had recorded 88,615,325 cases and 1,908,948 deaths, while Nigeria recorded 95,934 cases and 1,330 deaths. He added that the major drivers of the outbreak were both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, infected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from whom the virus can spread. Ehanire said the Federal Government initiated the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to provide high level strategic national response and activation of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to co-ordinate the national public health response.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why states can’t take over federal roads, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said it may not be feasible for states to take over federal roads within their jurisdictions. Gbajabiamila, who spoke against the backdrop of agitation that federal roads should be transferred to states for reconstruction, maintenance and control, said such transfer may require the amendment […]
News

Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would […]
News

Obi shares path to success with students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated to the students of Gregorian College, Ogidi, how he has been able to struggle his way through life, saying that education played a huge role in his journey to success.   Speaking when he visited the college of over 270 students, Obi recalled he had earlier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica