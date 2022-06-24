News

FG reiterates commitment to reliable, timely data

The Federal Government has given assurances of ensuring credible, reliable and timely data are made available to aid the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development interventions as well as reform initiatives in the country, especially in the education sector. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 4th National Conference on Education Management Information System (EMIS) in Gombe, said data was very key to national development as it remains imperative for national planning and policy.

Represented by the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, he disclosed that the ministry was making tremendous progress in the production and dissemination of reliable and timely data. According to him, the 2019, 2020 and 2021 data on the education sector, have all been processed and were ready for national and global dissemination; even as he added that discussions at the conference with the theme; “Sustainability and Maintenance of Online Data Generation Using Tablets and Android Phones,” would help improve on the automation of data production and management processes in line with evolving global trends.

 

Our Reporters

