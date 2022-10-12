FG rejected over 4,000 National Honours applicants

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 4, 000 applications for 2022 National Honours Award consideration were rejected by the Screening Committee. The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday revealed that over 5, 000 applications were received, but after rigorous selection procedures and subsequent screening of applicants, only 450 citizens and foreigners were successful. Akume noted that many of the applicants couldn’t pass both security and integrity test, and were dropped from the award list. He also explained that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, since 2015 could not hold an elaborate National Honours Award ceremony due to paucity of funds and other national challenges.
Related Articles
Joy Nyargem: Transforming Her Passion into Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Afrostylicity
Nyargem spills her tips and tricks to grow your own influencer marketing platform. Joy Nyargem possessed a passion for fashion and lifestyle from her childhood. Her innate elegance and sense of style became an inspiration to those around her. To share her passion, she founded Afrostylicity. She shares her opinions and recommendations on all things […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari injected N1.1trn to reactivate economy, says Aregbesola
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the economic challenges facing the would have been more devastating if President Muhammadu Buhari had not injected N1.1 trillion to revitalise the economy. Aregbesola, who blamed the economic crisis on the outbreak of COVID-19, lamented the security problems and job losses created by the pandemic. The former […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP lacks tact, strategy, resorts to excuses, mudslinging –Ize-Iyamu
Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of the state for the election. Ize-Iyamu had […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)