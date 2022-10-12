FG rejected over 4,000 National Honours applicants

The Federal Government has disclosed that over 4, 000 applications for 2022 National Honours Award consideration were rejected by the Screening Committee. The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday revealed that over 5, 000 applications were received, but after rigorous selection procedures and subsequent screening of applicants, only 450 citizens and foreigners were successful. Akume noted that many of the applicants couldn’t pass both security and integrity test, and were dropped from the award list. He also explained that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, since 2015 could not hold an elaborate National Honours Award ceremony due to paucity of funds and other national challenges.

