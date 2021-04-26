News Top Stories

FG rejects World Bank's survey on Nigeria's power situation

…queries data released by lenders

 

The Federal Government has rejected a survey conducted by the World Bank, questioning claims in the survey that 78 per cent of power  emconsumers in Nigeria get less than 12 hours of daily supply of electricity.

 

The government, which said this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari, argued that it was unclear what empirical evidence the World Bank used to arrive at the figures, insisting that power distribution to consumers was steadily improving.

 

Responding to the Power Sector Recovery Pro- gramme Opinion Research Fact Sheet released by the World Bank, Zakari said it was inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78 percent of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access, arguing that empirical evidence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that only 55 percent of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E, which are less than 12 hours supply. “It is inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78 percent of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access.

 

 

The data from NERC is that 55 per cent of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E, which are less than 12 hours supply. Those citizens are being fully subsidised to pre- September 2020 tariffs until DisCos are able to improve supply.

 

“There is a N120 billion CAPEX fund from CBN for DisCos to improve infrastructure for these tariff classes similar to the metering programme that is ongoing,” Zakari said. Zakari also kicked against aspects of the World Bank report, which claimed that 58 per cent of electricity consumers in the country do not have meters to measure electricity use, dismissing the data as unverifiable.

 

According to him, “it is unclear who did this survey and what the timeframe is. All citizens that have gotten free meters report they are happy about the reform trajectory. To date, more than 600k meters have been delivered to DisCos out of the 1 million in phase 0 with installation ongoing.

 

“Meters are sourced locally and are creating jobs in installation and manufacturing/ assembly.” Zakari clarified that the Service Based Tariff ensures that citizens pay more only when and if they are receiving high quality of service.

