News

FG releases $15m COVID-19 Intervention Funds to FCTA

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday disclosed that it has received the sum of $15million out of the World Bank’s $750million, given to Nigerian government as COVID-19 Intervention fund. This disclosure was made by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, when he inaugurated a steering committee to pilot the FCT COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme. The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, FCT Human Resources Management, Bashir Mohammed, said the fund would be channelled to programmes that can cushion the effects of the pandemic on citizens. Adesola explained that the fund received would support the administration’s quest to empower about 42,606 individuals directly and 180,000 people indirectly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Exert pressure on Mali to return to civil rule, Buhari tells ECOWAS leaders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

  …as India’s Modi, writes Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has told West African leaders to exert pressure on the military leadership in Mali to ensure that the transition process in the country is not aborted.   The President, who faulted the United Nation (UN)’s decision to expel foreign fighters in Libya without consultation with the leadership of […]
News Top Stories

FG to IMF: Our N32.92trn debt stock sustainable

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said Nigeria’s debt stock standing at N32.92 trillion is sustainable. In a message to the Director, International Monetary Funds (IMF) Africa Department, Abebe Selassie, the minister, however, said the Federal Government was only bothered with pressures of debt services. She commended […]
News

Our ministry targets ordinary people, says Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said his fundamental mission in politics was to reach out to the ordinary people and make life better for them and the forgotten communities within his political enclave.   This was as the Auxiliary Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo, lauded Ekweremadu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica