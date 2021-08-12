FG releases $15m COVID-19 Intervention Funds to FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday disclosed that it has received the sum of $15million out of the World Bank’s $750million, given to Nigerian government as COVID-19 Intervention fund. This disclosure was made by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, when he inaugurated a steering committee to pilot the FCT COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme. The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Director, FCT Human Resources Management, Bashir Mohammed, said the fund would be channelled to programmes that can cushion the effects of the pandemic on citizens. Adesola explained that the fund received would support the administration’s quest to empower about 42,606 individuals directly and 180,000 people indirectly.

