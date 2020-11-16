Education

FG releases 2020 Common Entrance Examination results

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has released the results of the recently conducted National Common Entrance Examination by the National Examinations Council (NECO) for admission into the 110 Unity Schools nationwide.
The entrance examination which took place on October 17 had in registration 92,591, with 70,580 sitting for the examination and 16,714 unavoidable absent.
Presenting the results in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the NECO’s acting Registrar,  Godwill Obioma, said the examination went smoothly and was monitored and supervised by both external and internal supervisors.
The overall best student is from anambra with a score of 199 out of 200, 2nd best student from Imo state with 198 and 3rd from Ogun with 197.

Reporter

