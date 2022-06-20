FG releases 2022 Common Entrance examination results

The Federal Government has released the 2022 results of the National Common Entrance Examination (NECO), which was held on May 7, 2022, to secure admission into Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools.Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure known on Monday in Abuja, said an indigene of Sokoto State, Ajidapa Mariam, had the highest score with 201, while Idara Obot, an indigene of Akwa Ibom came second with 200 scores.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr David Adejo, he noted that 15 candidates across a number of states scored one, which was the lowest score in the examination.

While noting that the examination was also held in Benin Republic and Togo, the minister said a total of 71,738 pupils sat for the examination, out of which 34,030 were males and 37,708 were females.

He said: “In terms of participation, 96 per cent sat for the examinations, that is 68,633 pupils out of the 71,738.

“Only 4 per cent were absent for various reasons, which could be related to their own choices.

“The state that had registered the highest number of candidates was Lagos state with 19,518, out of which 18,787 sat. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 8,623 and out of which only 306 were absent.

“Anambra State had the third highest state with the registration of 5,335 candidates with 265 absent,” he said.

The minister further maintained that he ministry would adhere to the admission criteria of 60 per cent on merit, 30 per cent on equality and 10 per cent on exigencies.

Also, he directed that henceforth the schedule for the National Common Entrance Examination would be in April of every year, while admission processes must be completed by the end of May.

On the fate of Nigerian students from Ukraine, the minister said that the ministry was interfacing with the various universities through the National Universities Commission (NUC) to secure placement for the students.