News Top Stories

FG releases N11.828bn for pension arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Pensioners under accrued right benefits would be smiling home soon as the federal government approved N11.828 billion to clear pension backlog. National Pension Commission (Pencom), however, confirmed the sum as approved by the federal government yesterday. Accrued rights represent benefits for employees of Treasury Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MiDAs) who worked up to June 2004, when the Pension Reform Act was introduced Mr. Peter Aghahowa, the Head of Corporate Communications of Pencom disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He expressed the commission’s appreciation over the effort of the Federal Government at ensuring that the accrued rights arrears were cleared. In 2017 , President Muhammadu Buhari similarly approved released of N41.5 billion for the clearance of backlog of inherited accrued pension benefit owed to retired pensioners. The money was due to civil servants that retired under the Contributory Pension Scheme between 2014, 2015 and 2016 under accrued pension benefit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo poll: 3 parties substitute candidates –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said three political parties met the July 13 deadline for substitution of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election. The parties are the Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC). Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this, said […]
News

INSECURITY: Financial Times and its Poor Posture on Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is obvious the Financial Times of London has been conscripted into the gang of fake news merchants. In its editorial titled “ Nigeria at risk of becoming a failed state and published on the 22nd of December 2020 is at best a pernicious propaganda aimed at the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. It […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo’s crashed plane: Pilots lack landing techniques – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…warns airlines over doctoring CVR   The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said that inappropriate landing techniques used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a Caverton Helicopter chartered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the Commissioner of AIB, Akin Olateru, warned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica