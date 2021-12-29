Business

FG releases N16.6bn accrued pension for 2021 MDA retirees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says the federal government has approved the release of N16.67 billion for the payment of accrued pension rights to 2021 retired workers.

The retiring workers will be from treasury-funded ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

PenCom said this in a recent statement.

The statement added that the Federal Government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.

In June, PenCom had said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the payment of unpaid pension liabilities to retirees of federal government treasury-funded ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The commission had said that the Federal Government is willing to comply with the reviewed rate of pension contributions.

“The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is pleased to announce the release of N16.67 billion by the Federal Government for the payment of Accrued Pension Rights to 2021 retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” the statement reads.

“The Federal Government had earlier settled all arrears of accrued pension rights payments to the verified and enrolled retirees up to December 2020.”

Last year, the commission introduced a digital pre-retirement verification/enrolment exercise for employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs due to retire from service between January till December.

The enrollment exercise will end on December 31, 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank, Clickatell partner on WhatsApp banking services

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, in collaboration with Clickatell, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, yesterday announced a unique and personalised banking experience for existing customers and prospective account holders through the popular messaging app – WhatsApp. According to a statement issued by the lender, customers can now initiate bank transfers, and airtime and […]

nngx
Business

Equities close week negative with 0.31% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ended last week on a bearish note as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.31 per cent to close the week at 38,547.08 and N20.084 trillion respectively.   Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX […]
Business

Dangote Sugar employs GMD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as its substantive group managing director/chief executive officer.   In a statement by the company, the Nigerian Stock Exchange has been informed through a notification of the resolution of its board meeting.   Singhvi is a chartered accountant with background in company secretarial practice, corporate governance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica