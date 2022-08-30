FG releases N6.25bn for establishment ranches in Katsina

At least the sum of N6.25 billion has been released by the Federal Government to the Katsina State Government for the establishment of ranches and construction of infrastructure in Ruma-Kujar- Jangarai area and nearby communities in the state.

The affected council areas include Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa and Dandume council areas. Mannir Yakubu, deputy governor of the state, disclosed this during the ranch development stakeholders’ meeting in Katsina yesterday.

The deputy governor, who was represented by Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, the Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, said the funds would also be used for the construction of schools, health centres and veterinary clinics in the affected communities. He added that the government will engage the services of contractors who will construct 14 infrastructure projects in the 10 council areas.

Yakubu also assured that the state government would continue to do it’s best to ensure that peace and stability is restored across the state. He, however, requested for the support and cooperation of the affected communities for the execution of these projects in the identified sites.

The Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, in an interview, said the state government intends to intervene by providing three ranches in Jibia and Batsari council areas.

