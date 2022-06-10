News Top Stories

FG releases programme for Buhari’s Democracy Day celebration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Federal Government has released the programme for President Muhammadu Buhari’s last Democracy Day. President Buhari will be completing his second term in office on May 29 next year. On June 2018, he shifted the Democracy Day, which had been celebrated on May 29, since 2000, to June 12, to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference, yesterday, said the activities marking the day would dovetail to June 13, with a ceremonial parade at the Eagle Square. He disclosed that Presi-dent Buhari would address the nation via a nationwide presidential broadcast on Sunday morning. According to the minister, “a public lecture is scheduled to hold Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9 am. “This will be followed, on the same day and the same venue, by a Juma’at Service at noon.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: FG announces resumption of domestic flights

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has announced the resumption of domestic flights in the country. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this in a tweet on Wednesday. According to him, the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports would resume on […]
News

NIMASA plans scholarship for potential maritime students

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said that it will set up an endowment seat and scholarships for best students from the school willing to study maritime related courses in tertiary institutions. The Director-General of the agency, Dr Basher Jamoh, added that the agency would train such students in Nigeria and abroad. […]
News

How exploding population outstrips resources, hinders devt –Experts

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Sola Adeyemo, Adewale Momoh, Regina Otokpa, and Dominic Adewole

The forecast of an exploding population in Nigeria by 2050, may outstrip resources and hinder development in the country, if the government and the people fail to plan ahead. This was the position of some economic analysts and reproductive health experts, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the issue. There are other experts, who also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica