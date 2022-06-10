FG releases programme for Buhari’s Democracy Day celebration

The Federal Government has released the programme for President Muhammadu Buhari’s last Democracy Day. President Buhari will be completing his second term in office on May 29 next year. On June 2018, he shifted the Democracy Day, which had been celebrated on May 29, since 2000, to June 12, to honour Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference, yesterday, said the activities marking the day would dovetail to June 13, with a ceremonial parade at the Eagle Square. He disclosed that Presi-dent Buhari would address the nation via a nationwide presidential broadcast on Sunday morning. According to the minister, “a public lecture is scheduled to hold Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque here in Abuja at 9 am. “This will be followed, on the same day and the same venue, by a Juma’at Service at noon.”

