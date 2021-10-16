News

FG releases revised int’l travel protocols into Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The federal government has released the revised international travel protocols for travellers into the country beginning from Monday, October 25. In a release signed by the Chairman Presidential Steering Committee/Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding. According to him, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers would be required to observe a mandatory seven -day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days two and seven after arrival. “Fully vaccinated inbound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory seven days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day two of arrival; persons arriving on “Business” trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day two of their arrival

Our Reporters

