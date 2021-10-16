FG releases revised int’l travel protocols into Nigeria

The federal government has released the revised international travel protocols for travellers into the country beginning from Monday, October 25. In a release signed by the Chairman Presidential Steering Committee/Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding. According to him, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers would be required to observe a mandatory seven -day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days two and seven after arrival. “Fully vaccinated inbound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory seven days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day two of arrival; persons arriving on “Business” trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day two of their arrival

Like this: Like Loading...