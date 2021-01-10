News Top Stories

FG releases sharing formula for first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses

3,557 for Kano, 3,131 for Lagos

 

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has released the details of how the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed across states.

 

This was disclosed during a webinar organised by NHPCDA tagged “Sensitisation Meeting with Media Gatekeepers on COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction”. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the NPHCDA, had said the country will receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at the end of January.

 

Programme Manager, National Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre (NPHCDA), Bassey Okposen, during his presentation at the webinar on Friday, said the vaccines would be administered around the last week of January or early February.

 

According to Okposen, states with higher percentages of confirmed cases would be given additional doses. He also noted that frontline health workers would be prioritised, while other batches would be administered to the elderly and vulnerable persons with co-morbidities based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

 

“We have other sources of vaccine that are nonmRNA like the COVAX vaccine. The country and other stakeholders are working towards how they can get additional vaccines from the other countries like Russia and USA,”

 

Okposen said. “We want to assure all Nigerians that the vaccine is safe and effective. The vaccine will be introduced in four phases and this is due to the availability and quantity of the vaccine that will come in at any given time.”

 

According to the data shared by NPHCDA, Kano, Lagos, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi and Oyo will receive more doses for health workers.

 

The breakdown is as follows: Kano, 3,557; Lagos, 3,131; Katsina, 2,361; Kaduna, 2,074; Bauchi, 1,900; Oyo, 1,848; Rivers, 1,766; Jigawa, 1,712; Niger, 1,558; Ogun, 1,473; Sokoto, 1,468; Benue, 1,423; Borno, 1,416; Anambra, 1,379; Kebbi, 1,268; Zamfara, 1,336; Delta, 1,306; Imo, 1,267; Ondo, 1,228; Akwa Ibom, 1,161.

 

Others are: Adamawa, 1,129; Edo, 1,104; Plateau, 1,089; Enugu, 1,088; Osun, 1,032; Kogi, 1,030; Cross River, 1,023; Abia, 955; Gombe, 908; Yobe, 842; Ekiti, 830; Taraba, 830; Kwara, 815; Ebonyi, 747; Bayelsa, 589; FCT, 695; Nasarawa, 661.

 

He also stated that the Federal Government intends to administer the vaccine to at least 40 percent of Nigerians in 2021, and another 30 percent in 2022.

 

Also speaking, Kubura Daradara, Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, NHPCDA, said the Federal Government will not release the vaccine to states until facilities such as cold chains are in place.

 

Daradara said the vaccine must be administered within five days of receipt for it to remain potent, and only the states that show commitment would receive the doses when available.

