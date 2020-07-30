FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule

A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country.

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said the West African Examinations Council (WAECSSCE) would commence on 17th of August while the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations would commence on 21st September and end by 15th October, 2020. A statement made available to newsmen by Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, stated that other details of the schedule indicates that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) for SS3, conducted by NECO would commence on the 5th October and end on 18th November, 2020.

The Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, would start on 24th August and end on 7th September. Also, the National Common Entrance Examination, (NCEE) which is a oneday NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1), would run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations on Saturday, 17th October.

In addition, the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) would commence its examination on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October, 2020. The schedule further stated that the ongoing registration for the NECO (SSCE) should end on 10th September, stressing that there should be no extension for the registration whatsoever. The minister directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

He said parents and pupils sitting for the National Common Entrance Examinations must arrive the venue wearing face masks and armed with personal alcohol-based sanitizers. “For the one-day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them, alcoholbased sanitizers,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...