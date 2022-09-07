FG relocates N300.3bn Bonny Deepsea Port over NNPCL’s facility

The Federal Government has shifted construction of the $462million (N300.3billion) Bonny Deepsea Port from requestits original location over Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)’s pipelines, which have hindered construction in Finima.

Worried by the oil pipelines, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that a new location had been identified in Bonny Island, Rivers State, with a natural draught of 17 metres.

The proposed seaport would cover a land area of 274. 22hectares through direct investment by Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer, (DBFOT) basis.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation had said that the construction of seaport with a capacity of 500, 000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) per annum and 100,000 dead weight (dwt) general cargo berth would require less dredging because of its natural draught.

Findings revealed that the construction of the port, which is supposed to commence this year and run concurrently with the construction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, would not take off as planned.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr Mohammed Koko, had said that final studies of the port would be made and conclusions reached, expressing optimism that the approval for the development of a deep seaport in Bonny would be achieved before the end of the life of the present administration.

According to him, the promoters had done the Outline Business Case (OBC) and Financial Business Case (FBC), which NPA and other relevant approving authorities had seen.

Koko also said during the facility tour of Onne port by the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Sambo, that some preliminary processes had started for the establishment of the port. According tohim, thenext thing was for the minister to look at it and determine the next option. He described the development of deep seaport in Eastern port as very key to the country.

The managing director stressed that the minister would get approval for the deep seaport before the end of the life of the present administration. He said: “We hope the minister will get approval for Bonny Deep seaport. It means the country has deep seaports in different locations of the country. I am sure that in the life of administration, the minister will get the approval of the Bonny Deep seaport.

“The other location had pipes, so we believe that this one will be perfect. It has a natural draft of about 17 meters. Nigeria has over 823 km of coastline and we have always been saying that the idea of building deep seaports will bring more economic value to the country. Nigeria will eventually become a maritime hub in Africa or the West African subregion.”

It would be recalled that the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, had said that the most feasible might be the area to the West in Finima as it would require less dredging.

According to him, experts had said that it would take only 500 metres of dredging at this point to get to 17metres draught which was government target for the depth of the seaport.

