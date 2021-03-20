FG renewable energy policy mere paperwork –Expert

The Nigerian Institute of Power Engineers (NIPE) has expressed disappointment over the implementation of the Federal Government policy on renewable energy, describing it as a mere paperwork. Uyo chapter Chairman of NIPE, Engr. Benedict Edenseting, made this known when he led other executive members on a visit to the Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development in Akwa Ibom, Dr John Etim, yesterday in Uyo.

The Nigerian Renewable Energy Masterplan had sought to increase supply of renewable energy capacity from 13% in 2015 to 23% in 2025 and 36% in 2030. But Edenseting, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his interest in prioritising power as a critical infrastructure in changing the status of the state into an industrial hub, said that: “Nigerian Renewal Energy Master Plan (NREMP), which seeks to increase the supply of renewable electricity from 13% of the total electricity generation in 2015 to 23% in 2025 and 36% 2030 was more of a paper work than reality.”

While encouraging “governments at all levels to embrace the initiative of renewable energy,” the chairman said his institution was ready to collaborate with the state government through the Ministry of Power and Petroleum, to evolve the development of such sub-target.” Comparing the importance of electricity to what blood is to the human system, he said that: ‘‘For a robust, viable and functional economy, government must as a matter of necessity improve on its approach and policy in the electrical energy value chain which include generation, transmission and distribution.’’

