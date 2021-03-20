News

FG renewable energy policy mere paperwork –Expert

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Institute of Power Engineers (NIPE) has expressed disappointment over the implementation of the Federal Government policy on renewable energy, describing it as a mere paperwork. Uyo chapter Chairman of NIPE, Engr. Benedict Edenseting, made this known when he led other executive members on a visit to the Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development in Akwa Ibom, Dr John Etim, yesterday in Uyo.

The Nigerian Renewable Energy Masterplan had sought to increase supply of renewable energy capacity from 13% in 2015 to 23% in 2025 and 36% in 2030. But Edenseting, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his interest in prioritising power as a critical infrastructure in changing the status of the state into an industrial hub, said that: “Nigerian Renewal Energy Master Plan (NREMP), which seeks to increase the supply of renewable electricity from 13% of the total electricity generation in 2015 to 23% in 2025 and 36% 2030 was more of a paper work than reality.”

While encouraging “governments at all levels to embrace the initiative of renewable energy,” the chairman said his institution was ready to collaborate with the state government through the Ministry of Power and Petroleum, to evolve the development of such sub-target.” Comparing the importance of electricity to what blood is to the human system, he said that: ‘‘For a robust, viable and functional economy, government must as a matter of necessity improve on its approach and policy in the electrical energy value chain which include generation, transmission and distribution.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police order disarmament of prohibited firearms in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday ordered all commanding and supervisory officers of the command to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals and groups carrying prohibited firearms in the state.   The directive came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom urged “the Federal Government to grant licence to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons […]
News

Romney, Senate Republicans pave way for vote on Trump Supreme Court pick

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senate Republicans including Mitt Romney on Tuesday lined up behind President Donald Trump’s push to widen the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority, leaving Democrats little hope of blocking a confirmation vote on a nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that could come before the November 3 election. Romney, a rare Trump critic among […]
News

Police arrest MTN staff over murder of his girlfriend

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an MTN staff, Mr. Lekan Agbooda, over his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old mother of two. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to journalists in Yola, yesterday, said Agboola was arrested on a charge of homicide and he is being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica