News

FG Reopens 8 Petroleum Depots Sealed by LASG  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Monday reopened eight petroleum products depots shut down by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town area of the state.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, DPR, Lagos Zone, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the sealing of the tank farms could have led to a huge disruption to the supply of petroleum products across the country.

He said the depots affected were
Wosbab Energy Solutions, Emadeb Energy Services Ltd., Mao Petroleum Ltd., Menj Oil Ltd., Oceanpride Energy Services Ltd.,A.A. Rano Nigeria Ltd.,AIPEC Oil and Gas Ltd. and First Royal Oil Ltd.

According to him, Ijegun-Egba has 13 tank farm operators which receive between 35 per cent to 40 per cent of petroleum products coming to Lagos before being transported to other areas.

Cardoso said: “We were told that LASPPPA sealed the depots today (Monday) for not having their planning permits.

“We don’t believe that is the right approach because these people are providing service to the nation and if you disrupt that service there will be fuel scarcity everywhere.

“This is why we are taking proactive action to immediately reopen the tank farms and if LASPPPA have any issue with the operators they should come to us to see how it can be resolved.”

He maintained that the agency lacked the constitutional power to shut the depots because the industry was clearly under the Exclusive List.

Cardoso said: “Oil and gas business is a regulated environment and we know from the 1999 Constitution that oil and gas are matters within the exclusive legislative List.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Assembly is endowed with exclusive power to execute on any item on the exclusive list.

“And arising from that constitutional power, the National Assembly enacted the Petroleum Act of 1969.

“This act regulates all matters relating to petroleum such as importation, handling, storage , distribution of petroleum and petroleum products and other flammable oils.

“This act also provides the granting of licence to import, handle, store, sell, distribute any petroleum product in Nigeria.”

He said as a result of this, all persons that engage in the business are licensed by the Minister of Petroleum Resources through DPR.

According to him, the DPR collaborates with other relevant federal and state government agencies for requisite permits and approvals before the issuance of the licences.

“So, any issue arising from the licensee you need to call on the licensor who is the Federal Government; then we will look at the issue and see how we can resolve it,” he said.

Cardoso also emphasised that the revenue collected by DPR on the licences would be shared by the the three tiers of government.

However, a LASPPPA source who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said the agency carried out a similar exercise in the area in 2020.

“We have also had several stakeholders discussion with the tank farm operators over the issue before taking this action, ” the source added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Former NTA DG Iredia exposes Mohammed’s ‘lie’ on NBC code

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Prof Tonnie Iredia, has put a lie to claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that stakeholders within the broadcast sector were carried along in the amended sixth edition of the Nigerian Broadcasting Code. The amended code which was unveiled Tuesday in Lagos […]
News

Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The government expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, saying no such facility should operate without planning permit. Recall that the Ministry […]
News

Lagos East by-election: Gbadamosi emerges as PDP candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Babatunde Gbadamosi has emerged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Lagos East senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31.   Gbadamosi emerged at the party’s primaries held yesterday at Shomolu area of the state defeating three other aspirants. Accreditation and voting started at 1.30pm and of the total number of 624 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica