FG reopens murder case against Lagos market leader, Alado

Federal Government, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has reopened a murder case against a Lagos market leader, Alhaji Taoridi Faronbi Alado, and six others.

 

Alado, who is the Babaloja of Aswani Market, and six others, though not physically present, were yesterday arraigned before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke. Charged alongside the Lagos popular market leader were Alhaji Segun Akinde, Mr. Ayokunle Fakiyesi, Mr. Idowu Akinde, Mr. Musiliu Oladejo, Mr. Mathew Lekan and Mr. Adeleke Akinjeji.

 

After listening to the prosecution and the defence counsel, Justice Aneke adjourned the hearing on the reopened case till September 22, 2021. The seven defendants had earlier been arraigned before Justices S. Hassan of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, for the alleged murder of two people.

 

After a review of the earlier case file and the subsequent conclusion of the investigation by the police, the office of the AGF reopened the case.

 

The accused were alleged to have on March 19, 2020 participated in an attack at the White Sand area of Amuwo-Odofin, which led to the death of two people – Debo Olohunyo and Daniel Chibuzor.

 

During the reopening of the case before Justice Aneke, counsel to the defendants, M. B. Jimoh-Akogun, notified the court of a pending application, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. The defendants are now to face a three-count charge of terrorism, murder and destruction of property.

