FG: Repair of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to gulp N13.4bn

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, palliative works on the bad portions of the Lagos-Ota and Ota-Idi-Iroko roads will gulp N13.4 billion while the full reconstruction will cost N56 billion. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babajide Fasola, disclosed this during an inspection of the ongoing construction of Toll Plaza at Lotto, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Hundreds of residents of the area had last week blocked the road in protest of its deplorable condition. The protest came few weeks after Governor Dapo Abiodun had berated the Federal Government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state, saying the state deserves a better share of good roads. Abiodun specifically said, 90 per cent of Federal Government roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, believed to be Nigeria’s largest industrial hub, are in bad shape. But, Fasola, whowasaccompaniedby Abiodun on the inspection tour, said the Federal Government was ready to borrow the money to fix the deplorable road. The minister said the road which was inherited from the previous administration, was first awarded in the Year 2000 with the contract sum of N6 billion.

