News

FG: Repair of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway to gulp N13.4bn

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday disclosed that, palliative works on the bad portions of the Lagos-Ota and Ota-Idi-Iroko roads will gulp N13.4 billion while the full reconstruction will cost N56 billion. The Minister of Works and Housing, Babajide Fasola, disclosed this during an inspection of the ongoing construction of Toll Plaza at Lotto, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Hundreds of residents of the area had last week blocked the road in protest of its deplorable condition. The protest came few weeks after Governor Dapo Abiodun had berated the Federal Government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state, saying the state deserves a better share of good roads. Abiodun specifically said, 90 per cent of Federal Government roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, believed to be Nigeria’s largest industrial hub, are in bad shape. But, Fasola, whowasaccompaniedby Abiodun on the inspection tour, said the Federal Government was ready to borrow the money to fix the deplorable road. The minister said the road which was inherited from the previous administration, was first awarded in the Year 2000 with the contract sum of N6 billion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ishaku: How Okowa saved Nigeria from APC’s one-party plot in 2019

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has narrated how his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, saved Nigeria from the plot of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party system on the country. The governor said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will eternally be grateful to Okowa for delivering on […]
News Top Stories

By-election: Three policemen drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye and Wale Elegbede

Police impound 38 vehicles     Low turnout in affected state   At least three policemen were drowned in Bayelsa State yesterday during one of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in 11 states of the federation.   The by-elections include one senatorial election each in Lagos, Imo, Plateau and Cross […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigerians free to live, work anywhere

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned eviction notices handed down to some ethnic and religious groups in some parts of the country owing to the destruction of public assets following the hijack of the peaceful protests by the youth demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police brutality.   He vowed to defend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica