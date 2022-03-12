FG repatriates another 124 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine

The Federal Government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) yesterday repatriated another batch of stranded citizens from war torn Ukraine. This is contained in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph on Friday by the Chairman and Chief Executive of the commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who stated that the returnees touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja at 1.40 am.

The statement added that the returnees were received by the commission’s Head of Technology Transfer, Mr. AbdurRahman Terab, on behalf of the Federal Government “As another batch of evacuees from Ukrainian-Russia crisis touched down in Abuja from Warsaw on Friday, March 11, at 1.40am, they were well received by top officials of the Federal Government at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at Abuja “Receiving the 124 evacuees including an infant, the Head of Technology Transfer Innovative of NIDCOM, Hon. AbdurRahman Terab said in addition to the $100 given to each returnee, NIDCOM in partnership with MTN gave each of them a free SIM loaded with N5,000 airtime.” Dabiri-Erewa stated that once the SIM is activated the N5,000 airtime multiply to N19,500 worth of airtime to be utilized by each of the returnees.

