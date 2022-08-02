FG repositioning FMBN for optimum performance –Fashola

The Federal Government has kick started the process of repositioning the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for optimised performance in the delivery of services to Nigerians. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this yesterday at the 2022 Inaugural Management Retreat of the bank which was held in Abuja.

In a keynote address he delivered at the opening session of the retreat, Fashola said that as the promoter of the bank, the Federal Government had infused the board and management with a sense of how it should be repositioned by constituting a more representative board that is reflective of the national diversity of gender, religion and ethnicity, while increasing the number of banking professionals in the management and board of the organisation.

The government, he said, had also supported the acquisition by the bank of core banking applications and software that reflects the reality of its environment today as distinct from many decades ago.

The intention, Fashola said, was to ensure optimum service to the real owners of the bank – the Nigerian public and contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF). He recalled that since the inception of the current administration in 2015, the bank has had a positive story of service delivery to tell in the number of mortgages issued, housing schemes funded and completed; changes in eligibility conditions to improve access to funding.

“In addition, and consistent with our current thinking, the National Council on Housing and Lands has adopted the recommendation for the bank to seek NDIC’s insurance of its contributors’ funds just as is done for depositors in other banks.

“These are some of the actions and events of strategy repositioning, intended to deliver optimised performance “After all, it is called a bank, it collects people’s money and gives out loans therefore it must be a bank and is expected to act like one,” he said. The minister identified access to finance as one of the obstacles to access to housing which must be removed.

He charged the FMBN not to constitute an impediment to Nigerians who seek finance in order to have access to housing as that would defeat the essence of the vision of the founders of the bank.

