News Top Stories

FG repositioning FMBN for optimum performance –Fashola

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has kick started the process of repositioning the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for optimised performance in the delivery of services to Nigerians. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this yesterday at the 2022 Inaugural Management Retreat of the bank which was held in Abuja.

 

In a keynote address he delivered at the opening session of the retreat, Fashola said that as the promoter of the bank, the Federal Government had infused the board and management with a sense of how it should be repositioned by constituting a more representative board that is reflective of the national diversity of gender, religion and ethnicity, while increasing the number of banking professionals in the management and board of the organisation.

The government, he said, had also supported the acquisition by the bank of core banking applications and software that reflects the reality of its environment today as distinct from many decades ago.

 

The intention, Fashola said, was to ensure optimum service to the real owners of the bank – the Nigerian public and contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF). He recalled that since the inception of the current administration in 2015, the bank has had a positive story of service delivery to tell in the number of mortgages issued, housing schemes funded and completed; changes in eligibility conditions to improve access to funding.

“In addition, and consistent with our current thinking, the National Council on Housing and Lands has adopted the recommendation for the bank to seek NDIC’s insurance of its contributors’ funds just as is done for depositors in other banks.

 

“These are some of the actions and events of strategy repositioning, intended to deliver optimised performance “After all, it is called a bank, it collects people’s money and gives out loans therefore it must be a bank and is expected to act like one,” he said. The minister identified access to finance as one of the obstacles to access to housing which must be removed.

 

He charged the FMBN not to constitute an impediment to Nigerians who seek finance in order to have access to housing as that would defeat the essence of the vision of the founders of the bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okwuosa: More S’East governors set to join APC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

There are strong indications that the remaining governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East and few of the South- South geo-political zones are set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon. This is coming as the APC national leadership is putting the finishing touches aimed at officially zoning the presidential […]
News

JUST IN: More stranded Nigerians arrive from S’Arabia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Another batch of 424 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia has arrive the country. The Saudi Air flight that brought them, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11:58 am Friday. This is the third mercy flight organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NICDOM) this week after more than 300 […]
News

Lagos’ daily waste generation hits 14,000 metric tons

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said that the daily waste generation in the state has hit an estimated 14,000 metric tonnes following the increase in the population of the state. This was even as the state government said that it had received and treated over 912 public complaints emanating from religious organisations, clubs, industries and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica