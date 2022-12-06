News

FG repositions River Basin Devt Authorities, creates 78,298 jobs

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday, said it has taken some steps to reposition the 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) for effective delivery of their mandate to the country.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this at the 7th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2016-2023) said some of these steps include the development of a blueprint and action plan to revitalise the RBDAs; restructuring the management of the authorities; restoration of Agricultural Extension Services and partial commercialisation of the RBDAs.

Adamu said the partial commercialization programme has commenced with four Pilot RBDAs out of the 12 RBDAs under the supervision of the Project Implementation Committee (PIC) as approved by the National Council.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gender Bill: There is still hope – Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Sam Nkire says he is confident the National Assembly will reconsider the passage of the bill which seeks special seats for women in the national and state assemblies, in the near future.   Reacting to the fate of the bill which suffered a  set-back at the recent constitutional Amendment […]
News

DSTV: Reps reject Multichoice’s pay as you go tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Pay As You Go yesterday said that the old template introduced by Multichoice for digital satellite communication should not be subjected to the market forces of demand and supply.   Chairman of the committee, Hon. Unyime Idem and other lawmakers who  grilled the Minister […]
News

Maina: Court hears Ndume’s bail application today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will today hear the bail application filed by Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, who has been detained in prison since Monday over his suretyship for the disappeared Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, was standing trial before the court over alleged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica