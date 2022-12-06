FG repositions River Basin Devt Authorities, creates 78,298 jobs

The Federal Government yesterday, said it has taken some steps to reposition the 12 River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) for effective delivery of their mandate to the country.

Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this at the 7th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2016-2023) said some of these steps include the development of a blueprint and action plan to revitalise the RBDAs; restructuring the management of the authorities; restoration of Agricultural Extension Services and partial commercialisation of the RBDAs.

Adamu said the partial commercialization programme has commenced with four Pilot RBDAs out of the 12 RBDAs under the supervision of the Project Implementation Committee (PIC) as approved by the National Council.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...