FG rescued festival to save Nigerian Sports –MOC

The chairman of the Edo 2020 Nain Organising Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Nebeolisa Anako has said the Federal Government decided to offer lifeline to the Edo State Government in the best interest of Sports development and the safeguard the future of the athletes.

“The Festival suffered several postponements due to Covid -19 (pandemic) and other unforeseen circumstances, which we had no control over.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as the Organisers of the National Sports festival could not sit by and allow things to go wrong.

The Minister had to make special appeal which led to the intervention of the Presidency with an assurance of financial support to the Edo State Government which is in its final processing stage.”

