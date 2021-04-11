Sports

FG rescued festival to save Nigerian Sports –MOC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The chairman of the Edo 2020 Nain Organising Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Nebeolisa Anako has said the Federal Government decided to offer lifeline to the Edo State Government in the best interest of Sports development and the safeguard the future of the athletes.

 

“The Festival suffered several postponements due to Covid -19 (pandemic) and other unforeseen circumstances, which we had no control over.

 

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as the Organisers of the National Sports festival could not sit by and allow things to go wrong.

 

The Minister had to make special appeal which led to the intervention of the Presidency with an assurance of financial support to the Edo State Government which is in its final processing stage.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Djokovic’s ‘sublime 9’ a statement to the chasing pack

Posted on Author Reporter

    Novak Djokovic’s “unbelievable” performance to win his ninth Australian Open final was a statement to the young guns looking to break the stranglehold of the “Big Three” on Grand Slam titles, according to seven-times major winner Mats Wilander. Arguments over which of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Djokovic are the greatest men’s champion […]
Sports

Agali Scouting Tourney: Rohr, Baribote storm Delta for final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and former president of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Victor Baribote, has promised to be at the final of the Victor Agali AS Racine U-17 Scouting Tournament. The scouting tournament coming to an end at the Ibru College, Agbara Delta State will take place by 3pm on Friday (today). Former […]
Sports

EPL: W’Ham end Leicester’s 100% start, Saints bag Baggies 2-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Ham picked up where they left off against Wolves last weekend with another impressive display to end Leicester’s 100% winning start to the season. Boss David Moyes was again absent from the touchline as he continues to recover from coronavirus, but as in last weekend’s 4-0 victory, it did not hamper the Hammers, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica