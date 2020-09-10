News

FG, resident doctors reach truce

Posted on

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) came under fire yesterday, as the Federal Government expressed its displeasure over the ongoing strike by the doctors, despite meeting six out if its demands and the remaining two at advanced stages of implementation.

This came as the association and government reached an Understanding that NARD would consult with her Executive Council within the next 24hrs with a view to calling off the strike by today September 10, with assurances no doctor would be victimised for any activity connected with or for participating in the industrial action. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who did not mince words in condemning the actions of the apologetic Association, revealed that amongst all the health professionals, NARD has benefitted the most from government. While asking the doctors not to use strike to intimidate government, he said the present government has been fair to the health sector unlike previous administrations, adding that N8.9 billion has been approved for the completion for payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance currently being processed According to him, a meeting with labour ministers in Africa had revealed that the rate at which the Nigerian government pay doctors was the highest governments pay in Africa.

In his words: “Out of the eight demands given to the government by the Resident Doctors, six of the demand have been met. It is painful that while efforts are being made to smoothing the remaining demands, you went on strike. “It is unfair to say that government is deceitful; it is a gutter language and you cannot use such words against government.

“Freedom of association is not absolute especially in the period of national emergency. If you go on strike and people die, you will be held responsible. Do not use strike to intimidate government. “Government has done more than enough and even before the COVID-19, government has done more than enough for the health system. Compared to the past governments, this government has done so much more.”

