FG responsible for rise in prices of goods –Yusuf

Nigeria’s rising cost of goods and services was caused by the irregular supply of electricity nationwide, not the operators in the manufacturing sector of the economy, the immediate past Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Muda Yusuf, has said.

 

This is coming on the heels of high cost of living, both in the urban and semi-urban segments of the populace, paucity of funds, which has slowed down activities among individuals and government and its attendant spiralling rates of inflation, put at 15.92 per cent in November, as against 15.47 per cent in October, this year.

 

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised in Lagos to discuss salient issues regarding the adoption and planned implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which was introduced to institute reforms in the nation’s oil and gas sector, Yusuf said the Act would revolutionise activities in the industry.

 

According to him, the cost of providing energy among operators in the economy has increased substantially in Nigeria, noting that it is a challenge to the country. He said that reduction in the cost of energy by the Federal Government would help in improving production ac-tivities in the manufacturing sector.

He said manufacturers were complaining about the high cost of gas, while at the same time worried about its availability. Yusuf added: “There is also the added challenge of having to pay for the cost of gas in dollars.

 

This is inequitable and need to be urgently corrected.It is unfair to demand for payment of gas by industrialists in foreign currency, when manufacturers are selling their products in naira. “Secondly, it is against the extant regulation and policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on payment for domestic transactions.”

 

Yusuf said on the basis of this, manufacturers were seeking the intervention of government to correct the anomaly.

 

On LPG, he said the acute shortage and phenomenal spike in the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas was adding to the problems in the economy. “It is a paradox that as a leading exporter of gas in Africa, there is no framework to ensure adequate supply of gas to the domestic market” he said.

 

The manufacturing sector contributed 14.18 per cent to the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2021, a figure that is higher than 11.79 per cent recorded in the corresponding year of 2020.

While this lasted, capacity utilisation in the sector is decreasing yearly due to bad economy and subsequent reduction in the workforce by operators.

 

Virtually every manufacturing concern has responded to the unfavourable climate in the country by sacking its workers and in return made use of factory hands, with a view to facilitating growth, no matter how it is, he said

 

