FG restarts payment of conditional cash transfer in Osun

The Federal Government has recommenced its National Rural Cash and the Digitized Payment System for Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umaru Farouk on Friday at a ceremony in the state capital announced that over 12 million households have benefited from the National Social Insurance Programme, NSIP.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nazir Sanni Gwarzo, the minister said of the over 12 million beneficiaries within the last five years, adding that over 131,000 families have benefited from the funds in Osun State. Farouk who described the NSIP as the largest social Intervention programme in Africa, costing the government a budgetary allocation of $1billion annually, announced that President Mohammadu Buhari had approved the expansion of the programme to lift more Nigerians out of poverty.

She added that the grant for the vulnerable groups programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the present administration, consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. “ The Minister further remarked that the programme was designed to provide a oneoff grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural and peri-urban areas of the country under which a grant of 20,000 naira would be disbursed to poor and vulnerable category across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT where 3,040 residents of Osun State would benefit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...