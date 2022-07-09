News

FG restarts payment of conditional cash transfer in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Federal Government has recommenced its National Rural Cash and the Digitized Payment System for Conditional Cash Transfer Programme in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umaru Farouk on Friday at a ceremony in the state capital announced that over 12 million households have benefited from the National Social Insurance Programme, NSIP.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Nazir Sanni Gwarzo, the minister said of the over 12 million beneficiaries within the last five years, adding that over 131,000 families have benefited from the funds in Osun State. Farouk who described the NSIP as the largest social Intervention programme in Africa, costing the government a budgetary allocation of $1billion annually, announced that President Mohammadu Buhari had approved the expansion of the programme to lift more Nigerians out of poverty.

She added that the grant for the vulnerable groups programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the present administration, consistent with the national target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. “ The Minister further remarked that the programme was designed to provide a oneoff grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural and peri-urban areas of the country under which a grant of 20,000 naira would be disbursed to poor and vulnerable category across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT where 3,040 residents of Osun State would benefit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Having a cousin with colon cancer raises your risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical experts have made it clear that cancer risk runs in families and that it’s not just a parent or sibling that has had the disease that should concern an individual. This position has changed based on the findings of researchers in the United States (U.S.) who found that if you have a second or […]
News

Herdsmen crisis: Ortom demands probe of failed RUGA contracts

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

… CAN backs governors’ grazing law against herders’ attacks Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, again called on the federal government yesterday to institute a probe into contracts awarded for the establishment of RUGA settlements in parts of the country. This is just as president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Ayokunle, stated […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bleak Christmas as Sanwo-Olu invokes restrictions to tackle second wave

Posted on Author Isioma Madike and Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday announced the restriction on the number of churches and mosques attendance to 50 per cent, following fears about the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Sanwo-Olu also reduced the size of gatherings, and warned on compliance with containment protocols, even as he said people must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica