FG restates commitment to growth in oil & gas sectors

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the promotion of programmes, policies and investment cooperation with other countries as it seeks to drive growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. P

ermanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, made this declaration in a keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Outlook 2021, on Monday.

The 2021 event has as its theme “Achieving Energy Security; the Engine for Secured Economic Growth.” Sani-Gwarzo, who spoke virtually, at the event, stressed that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and other policies in the oil and gas industry will drive investment across the oil and gas value chain.

According to Sani-Gwarzo, the PIA provides opportunity for purposeful investment into the development of Nigeria’s oil and resources by providing clear and simple fiscal terms that would guarantee reasonable investors’ margin.

He said: “One central theme that runs through the Nigeria oil and gas sector today is the importance of implementation of the PIA on public finances, oil and gas production, fiscal regime for international oil companies, and transparency in the petroleum sector and indeed the entire sections of the proposed law.

We couldn’t agree more. Effective implementation is at the heart of this Act and remains the route through which value will be unlocked into the Nigerian economy.

“The PIA aims to incentivize optimality and cost-efficiency and cost-effectiveness in oil production. Different levers such as the cost-price ratio, the replacement of the investment tax allowances and investment tax credits (which encourage gold plating) with production allowances which reward incremental production have been instituted.

These measures are in addition to industry-wide initiatives already rolled out by the government which focus on cost reduction and enablers in this regard.” The PS expressed confidence that with the Act in place, Nigeria is on track in its quest to align with the transit to cleaner energy globally.

“Hence, in addition to producing liquid hydrocarbons, we are using our abundant gas resources as a bridge fuel between the fossil of today and the renewable energy of tomorrow.

Thus, our National declaration of 2021 – 2030 as ‘Decade of Gas’ after the successful launching of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in 2020,” he added.

