FG restates commitment to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has reaffirmed that the ministry and its agencies would leave no stone unturned in delivering on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his next level agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

The minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit to her by the 8th newly elected executive members of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) led by its Chairman, Mr. Fredrick Idehai, in her office in Abuja. The minister, who is also the Chairman of the Delivery Unit set up to ensure that the ministry and its agencies focused on the implementation of the priority areas of the present administration, said the two ministers were working assiduously to move the ministry and its agencies forward. Katagum appreciated the support of the media in publicising the ministry’s activities, stressing that; “There are lots of issues you need to plan before it comes to the level of the media.

We have been working, we have done several Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinics with the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; we have been planning the shared facilities in Benue, Lagos and other states. “This morning, we are looking at the issue of dichotomy between Oil and Gas Free Zones (OGZA) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), meeting with the Katsina State government and other stakeholders on how to fast track and set up the Funtua Textiles and Garment Park,” the minister added.

Like this: Like Loading...