FG Reveals Kano-Zaria, Zaria-Kaduna Roads, 2nd Niger Bridge Ready May 15

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that the Second Niger Bridge project, the Kano-Zaria and Zaria-Kaduna highways, and their respective contractors would complete their work by May 15.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture made the announcement after rising from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Speaking to the state correspondent, the Minister added that the 116 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with toll gates would be turned over on April 30.

He claimed that N1.398 billion had been granted to increase the contract’s value from N4.435 billion to N5.835 billion for the 2.6 km of Phase 2 of the Uto Bridge in Ikenke, Delta State.

The Ikom Bridge and the Loko-Oweto Bridge have both been finished. The 700-apartment Zuba housing project is also ready for commissioning, as are our Federal Secretariats in Nasarawa, Awka, Bayelsa, and Zamfara State.