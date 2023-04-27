News

FG Reveals Kano-Zaria, Zaria-Kaduna Roads, 2nd Niger Bridge Ready May 15

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that the Second Niger Bridge project, the Kano-Zaria and Zaria-Kaduna highways, and their respective contractors would complete their work by May 15.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture made the announcement after rising from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Speaking to the state correspondent, the Minister added that the 116 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with toll gates would be turned over on April 30.

He claimed that N1.398 billion had been granted to increase the contract’s value from N4.435 billion to N5.835 billion for the 2.6 km of Phase 2 of the Uto Bridge in Ikenke, Delta State.

The Ikom Bridge and the Loko-Oweto Bridge have both been finished. The 700-apartment Zuba housing project is also ready for commissioning, as are our Federal Secretariats in Nasarawa, Awka, Bayelsa, and Zamfara State.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: SaMBA asks Ndi Anambra to vote Soludo or Ozigbo to power

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Southern and Middle-Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has aligned itself with manifestos of governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo and that of All the Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukuma Soludo. The group in statement co-signed by its six members namely Felix Oti, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr.,Obi Osuji, Emeka Uba- Anen and Captain Casmir […]
News

“Cross River State Chapter Chairmen pledges 100% Loyalty to Governor Ayade!. Honors Dr Betta Edu For Outstanding Performance”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“My loyalty is to Sen Prof Ben Ayade and the Development of Cross River state; am committed to improving the health sector”- Dr Betta Edu The Cross River State Chapter Chairmen’s Forum led by their chairman Hon. Kingsley Ntui of Etung LGA paid the honorable commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu a courtesy visit to […]
News

2023: National Women Leader APC, Dr Betta Edu Bags Ambassador Of APC Young Women Award, Donates 10m For Mobilization

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All Progressives Congress National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu was today honoured as an ‘Ambassador’ of Young Women in APC by the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) in Abuja. While delivering her address at the event, the president, Osamaye Seun Bosede said the honour was in recognition of the sterling achievements of Edu and her […]

Leave a Comment