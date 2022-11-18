FG: Revenue decline threatens Nigeria’s N42.84trn debt sustainability

VAT should move to 17.5%, says DMO

After years of boasting that Nigeria’s exposure to borrowing was on a comfortable turf, the Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has suddenly realised the folly in its projections as sudden revenue decline threatens its debt sustainability and servicing. Disclosing this yesterday at a workshop organised by theDMOforlawmakersfrom the National Assembly in Abuja, the agency’s Director- General, Ms. Patience Oniha, lamented that because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, international interest rates on borrowings had sharply increased at both domestic and international capital markets, thereby making loans more expensive and debt service more difficult.

Thetotalpublicdebtstock, representing the Domestic and External Debt Stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 36 state governments andthe Federal Capital Territory, was N42. 84 trillion ($103.31bn) as at June 30, 2022. According to Oniha, one of the direct consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the spike in inflation in developed countries to such levels that had not been experienced in decades.

To tackle inflation, countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom had to increase interest rates to reduce inflation. The interest rate increase by these countries has also translated to other interest rates going up as are being currently experienced in the international bonds market. She said interest rates on borrowings had gone up to 15 per cent from 13.5 per cent and many countries like Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya may not be able to borrow for now while servicing existing debts will now attract more interest as well. Another issue giving the DMO boss cause for worry is the latest inflation figures, which now stands at 21.09 per cent.

She told the legislators that while the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN will be right to increase Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) as a way of fighting inflation, increasing interest rate by the CBN would mean that “debt servicing will grow.” Funding for debt servicing, she said, comes from revenue, and revenue these days is hard to come by. Oniha told the legislators from both chambers of the National Assembly that by continuing to deny demands by the executive arm of government to increase taxes, the legislators were making revenue generation difficult. She told the lawmakers that the appropriate Value Added Tax (VAT) for Nigeria should be in the range of 15 per cent to 17.5 percent.

She, however, admitted that she knew the lawmakers would have to explain to their constituents why they had to support a VAT increase giving the current economic situation. She said: “Our debt has grown and we all know why. Revenue base is low and we often don’t achieve annual revenue targets in the annual budgets. Even if we achieve the revenue targets 100 per cent, they are still too low for a country the size of Nigeria. “We have been dependent on borrowing as a country for a very long time. We have been borrowing because revenue base is low. Because revenue base is low, it is now threatening debt sustainability.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...