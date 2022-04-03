News

FG reviews COVID-19 travels protocols

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

The federal government has further reviewed the COVID-19 protocols following the ebbing of the pandemic globally. In a release by the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) yesterday, in-bound, fully vaccinated passengers into the country were no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound flights.

He added that “Fully vaccinated passengers arriving Nigeria will not also be required to carry out Post arrival PCR test or a  Rapid Antigen Test upon arriving Nigeria; “Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated; “In-bound Passengers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 shall take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hrs before departure and undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests at their own cost; and

 

“All in-bound passengers MUST register via the online Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP– https://nitp. ncdc.gov.ng). Out-Bound Guidelines.”

He continued “All passengers travelling out of Nigeria are encouraged to have evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; comply with the COVID-19  guidelines of their destination or transit countries; and familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 travel requirements of their destination and transit countries before embarking on the journey.”

 

The PSC chairman added that pre-COVID-19 test has been waived for passengers with evidence of full vaccination but those not able to show evidence would be treated as unvaccinated persons.

 

Those without evidence of vaccination “must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 2 days (48 hours) before boarding. PCR tests done more than 48 hours before departure is not valid and persons will not be allowed to board. Rapid antigen or antibody test are not acceptable; only PCR tests can be used for this purpose.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
