FG reviews security strategies around custodial centres nationwide -Investigation

Worried by incessant violent attacks on custodial centres in parts of the country, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), is undertaking a comprehensive review of security around holding centres nationwide.

This is coming as the Federal Government expressed concerns over the seeming silent moratorium on the endorsement of death warrants for condemned inmates by governors, thereby worsening the existing challenge of congestion.

Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the Federal Government has issued a directive to the Correctional Service to ensure that no successful attack on custodial facilities ever happened again.

Against the backdrop, the Service has since cascaded the said directive to field commanders of armed squad personnel across commands, with a view to forestalling future attacks.

The development comes about a month after the daring attack on the Owerri custodial centre, resulting in the freeing of over 1, 800 inmates, some of whom are hardened criminals. It will be recalled that in the aftermath of the #End- SARS protests, which took the nation by storm in October last year, suspected hoodlums had invaded the Benin and Oko facilities, setting free at least 1, 800 inmates. “Yes, it is true that we are emplacing fresh security arrangements in and around all our facilities nationwide,” a highly-placed source said.

The source, who spoke in confidence, assured that the Service, working in synergy with sister security agencies, will not allow any successful attack on any of its facilities in the country.

Spokesperson for the NCoS, CC Francis Enobore, while confirming the development, said both “covert and overt” efforts were being made, to achieve the objective.

“Naturally, you should know that we are doing appraisal and reappraisal of our security structure round our facilities across the country, it is not because of the recent development that we are putting security structures in place.

“We have always had that, only that security, as we all know, is dynamic. Unscrupulous elements always come up with one idea or the other, and as they are coming up, we are also checkmating them.

“So, to answer your question directly; Yes, security architecture is being appraised and reappraised, to ensure that not only to that the unfortunate incident does not repeat itself but to forestall any other thinkable violation of our facility in the future,” Enobore disclosed.

According to him: “Our approaches are both covert and overt. The overt means includes; construction of more perimeter fences around our facilities, synerging more with our sister security organisations to have more of their physical presence on ground and all of that.

“There are other overt means which, of course, for very obvious reasons, I may not expose, but they are all integrated to ensure that those in our facilities are safe and that the society is safe also.”

Asked to give statistics of condemned inmates awaiting execution, he said: “I may not be able to lay hands on the accurate figures of those that are facing death penalty now, because the number keeps changing. But, however, it suffices to mention that the number of those condemned to death in our facilities is worrisome.

“Worrisome in the sense that we are faced with the perennial problem of congestion and this category of persons are very difficult to control because they have literally gotten to their final bus stop, you have to use a lot of psychological interventions to be able to control and manage them.”

Meanwhile, the Service has pleaded with governors to commute death sentences to life imprisonment, lamenting the difficulty in dealing with this category of inmates.

Hear Enobore: “Now, on the second question on the chief executives’ attitude to signing the death warrant. Yes, you know there is this unwritten kind of moratorium on death penalty; no chief executive wants to sign, especially under this democratic dispensation.

None is eager to sign the death warrant. “But what we still need to appreciate is the fact that death penalty for certain categories of crime is still in our constitution.

So, any chief executive appending their signature on any one that is sentenced to death is not doing anything out of the ordinary.

“He is not violating the constitution in any way. If you ask me, that is offending moral justices because before the competent court will try an inmate or an offender for felonious crime, then at the end of the day, they don’t get a penalty.”

