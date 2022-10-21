News Top Stories

FG sacks NDDC’s SOLAD, Effiong Akwa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sacked the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Effiong Akwa with immediate effect. The President has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board for the organisation, in line with the extant laws.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Director of Press, Patricia Deworitshe, who conveyed these decisions in a statement, was however silent on the names of the new board and management team. The statement titled: ‘NDDC sole administrator relieved of his appointment’ read as follows: ”President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000. The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.” Akwa was appointed as the interim administrator of the NDDC in the wake of the forensic audit into the operations of the commission.

 

