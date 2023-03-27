FG saves $8.5bn from congestion surcharge paid to foreign liners

Federal Government has saved about $8.5 billion (N3.91 trillion) paid to foreign shipping lines as congestion surcharge through the port concession programme. The Chairman, Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Princess Vicky Haastrup, said that concessionaires, who are members of STOAN, were ready to inject more funds into the port once pending concession agreements are renewed. She disclosed this in Lagos after a courtesy visit to her by the new Country Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke.

In addition to the huge savings to the economy, the chairman explained that terminal operators had also made significant investments running into billions of dollars at the six major seaports across the country. Haastrup noted: “Nigeria’s port concession programme has been a monumental success. Many African countries send representatives here to understudy our port concession regime and how we were able to substantially increase investment and efficiency within a very short period of time. It shows the can-do spirit of Nigerians. “The port concession programme reduced the waiting time of vessels coming into our ports from an average of 45 days before 2006 to less than three days at present. It has helped in eliminating the notorious congestion surcharge hitherto imposed on our ports by major shipping lines under the aegis of the Europe-West Africa Trade Agreement (EWATA).

“The elimination of the port congestion surcharge has resulted in saving Nigeria’s trading community over US$500 million per annum. If you multiply that by the 17 years of port concession, that amounts to a savings of US$8.5 billion to date. In naira terms, that is a savings of more than N3.9 trillion to the Nigerian economy.” She added: “This narrative has since changed with the introduction of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) through which we have created a condition of service for them and also created room for review of their remuneration every two years.

“We are competing with other seaports in the subregion so we cannot afford to stop investing. I believe that once the new port concession agreements are signed, terminal operators will readily inject more funds into the system to enhance the competitiveness of our ports.”

The Country Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, said that his company has a long-term commitment to Nigeria, noting that APM Terminals would continue to set new standards for port operation in the country and support the Federal Government’s drive to diversify the economy through the promotion of non-oil export.

