FG says no preferred bidder for national carrier

The Federal Government has denied the existence of a preferred bidder for the proposed Nigeria Air stating that some vested interests have been promoting certain agendas including Qatar Airways. The denial is coming amid a report (not New Telegraph) that the government has picked Qatar Airways as a preferred bidder for the national carrier. Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu stated that there is no preferred bidder and that transparency and accountability have been the watchword.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to our notice that some persons with vested interests have been promoting some organisations that have bid for the forthcoming national carrier, Nigeria Air. “For some time now, the name Qatar Airways has been coming up as the core investor of the airline in the media reports, but we wish to state that no preferred bidder has been selected for the national carrier, Nigeria Air.

“We wish to state that throughout the process leading to the publication of the Request for Proposal, the guiding principle has been transparency and accountability, which we promised, will remain till the final delivery of the project, and by which we stand. “We wish to state categorically that no corporate entity or individual has been appointed or selected, or even preferred for the project as the process for selection has just started with the Request for Proposal.”

