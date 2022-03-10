News

FG says no preferred bidder for national carrier

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Federal Government has denied the existence of a preferred bidder for the proposed Nigeria Air stating that some vested interests have been promoting certain agendas including Qatar Airways. The denial is coming amid a report (not New Telegraph) that the government has picked Qatar Airways as a preferred bidder for the national carrier. Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu stated that there is no preferred bidder and that transparency and accountability have been the watchword.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to our notice that some persons with vested interests have been promoting some organisations that have bid for the forthcoming national carrier, Nigeria Air. “For some time now, the name Qatar Airways has been coming up as the core investor of the airline in the media reports, but we wish to state that no preferred bidder has been selected for the national carrier, Nigeria Air.

“We wish to state that throughout the process leading to the publication of the Request for Proposal, the guiding principle has been transparency and accountability, which we promised, will remain till the final delivery of the project, and by which we stand. “We wish to state categorically that no corporate entity or individual has been appointed or selected, or even preferred for the project as the process for selection has just started with the Request for Proposal.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Delta orders workers back to duty

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State government has ordered all officers on Grade Level 12 and below, who have been directed to stay or work from home in the wake of the outbreakof COVID-19pandemic to resume duties with immediate effect. The affected workers have been staying safe at home since last year following lockdown of land borders, air and […]
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]
News

Knights of St. Mulumba inaugurates youth arm

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Knight of St. Mulumba, Lagos Metropolitan Council, has inaugurated the Youths of St. Mulumba (YSM) group with the sole aim of laying a solid foundation for the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lagos recently, the Deputy Metropolitan Grand Knight, Sir Don Ezeh said the formation of YSM […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica