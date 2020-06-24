Education

FG: Schools must create isolation spaces before reopening

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Education has proposed that schools must create isolation spaces before reopening.
This was contained in the ‘Guidelines for schools and learning facilities reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closure’, submitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The document noted that each school is “required to create temporary isolation spaces and fully-equipped clinics before reopening”.
They have also been mandated to “establish a referral system, including protocols and procedures to take if learners, teachers, administrators, and other education personnel become unwell while in schools”.
Apart from that, the Federal Government in the document mandated any state wishing to reopen schools to “hold adequate consultations with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the parents”.
The guidelines also required proprietors to construct additional structures and employ more teachers to ensure that they accommodate their students by adhering to the two-metre spacing system in classrooms.
Proprietors have also been asked to seek “grants to procure soaps and buckets, ensure regular safe water supply, ensure a constant supply of learning and instructional materials, and pay salaries on time”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.   The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to […]
Education

NGO rolls out ‘home learning kits’ for school children

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

    D etermined to actively engage school-age children and occupy them positively during this school closure due to the lockdown occasioned by the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic across the country, a non-governmental organisation, the Five Cowries Initiative (FCI), has rolled out “Home Learning Kits” for school children.     This is as schoolchildren […]
Education

Principals Conference harps on post-COVID-19 challenges

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

A governmental and non-profit organisation, the African Principals Conference Initiative (APCI), with focus on the promotion of quality learning and effective schools’ development in Africa, has expressed worry that the post COVID-19 challenges portend major crisis for stakeholders in the education sector; given the expected reduction in government revenue, currency devaluation, and increased prices of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: