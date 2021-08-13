News

FG scores self-high in education sector

The Federal Government has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has recorded several achievements in the education sector within the last six years. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who rated the sector high while taking stock of its achievements at this year’s 65th National Council on Education which held in Jalingo, Taraba State, however, admitted that there were challenges in the coming years

. The minister, who fingered economic hardship, insurgency and a rapidly growing population as some of the challenges bedevilling the sector, noted that the government would not rest on its oars until every child had had access to quality education.

According to him, the last six years witnessed access to quality education and drastic reduction in the number of out-of-school children from 10.1 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020, as a result of the Better Education Service Delivery For All, (BESDA) flagged off in 17 pilot states. Also set in motion were the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) designed to ensure adolescent girls who were out of school or had never been in school, were trained and financially empowered to enable them live normal and quality lives as well as the development of a curriculum in basic literacy and numeracy in the three major Nigerian languages and English.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, noted that a code of conduct for learning centres for adults and non-formal education had been developed, adding that the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) had developed three training manuals and trained 100 Nomadic Extension Agents on Nomadic Extension Services to ensure children of nomads undergo some kind of learning while going about their businesses.

